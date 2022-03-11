Overview of Dr. Herbert Chinn, MD

Dr. Herbert Chinn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Chinn works at Herbert K W Chinn MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.