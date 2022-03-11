Dr. Chinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbert Chinn, MD
Overview of Dr. Herbert Chinn, MD
Dr. Herbert Chinn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Chinn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chinn's Office Locations
-
1
Herbert Kw Chinn M D Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 108, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 485-8000
-
2
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 538-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chinn?
I been seeing Dr. chinn for more than 6 yrs now.. his benevolence n compassion are unbeatable, I can proudly said I’m cancer free because of Dr. Chinn.. I’m very lucky !
About Dr. Herbert Chinn, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1679670939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinn works at
Dr. Chinn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.