Dr. Herbert Jones, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Herbert A Jones DO Inc in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.