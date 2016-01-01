Overview of Dr. Herbert Wang, MD

Dr. Herbert Wang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Tacoma/Valley Radiation Oncology Center in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.