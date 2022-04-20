Dr. Herman Mathias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Herman Mathias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Herman Mathias, MD
Dr. Herman Mathias, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Mathias works at
Dr. Mathias' Office Locations
1
Herman Mathias MD & Associates391 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-6003
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient here for 7 years. I see Dr. Brenda. She is very thorough, great with requesting referrals to the proper places, and she is very compassionate. Like every medical office, things happen but I have always been able to resolve them. The only ongoing issue is with the faxing of orders to the lab and sometimes the X-rays. This is an office management problem and has nothing to do with the level of care I receive. I will not go anywhere else.
About Dr. Herman Mathias, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1487767265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathias works at
Dr. Mathias has seen patients for Rash, Overweight and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathias. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.