Dr. Hesham Abdelfattah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hesham Abdelfattah, MD
Dr. Hesham Abdelfattah, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morganville, NJ. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Abdelfattah's Office Locations
University Orthopaedic Associates280 US Highway 9 Ste 7, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 387-5750
University Orthopaedic Associates4810 Belmar Blvd Ste 102, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 938-6090
University Orthopaedic Associates2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 938-6090
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
i was anxious about what would the result would be concerning both of my wrists. Dr. Abdelfattah was very gentle with examining my wrists. He immediately asked for x-rays on both wrists (done in the office). He came back in and explained what was happening and the treatment options available. He was very thorough and took his time explaining everything so that I could understand what was happening. He didn't rush the office visit. I wasn't happy with the outcome of my condition but was very satisfied with Dr. Abdelfattah and the treatment I received from him. I would highly recommend him to family and friends and already have actually.
About Dr. Hesham Abdelfattah, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1497998561
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University|University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
