Dr. Hesham Fakhri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine



Dr. Fakhri works at Vein Heart and Vascular Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.