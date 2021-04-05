Overview of Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD

Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Daniel works at HILDA DANIEL MD in Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.