Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD
Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Daniel's Office Locations
Njc Consulting LLC487 Devon Park Dr Ste 205, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 644-9207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Many years ago I was dealing with serious mental illness and had difficulty finding the right doctor to fit my needs. I was in a very dark place and at times it was very hard to see the light. I was finally referred to Dr. Daniel and in time my life completely turned around! She introduced me to a new outlook and gave me truly valuable life advice that I will never forget. I am now going on 5 years seeing her and am so grateful to have her in my life. I don't know what or where I would be without her!
About Dr. Hilda Daniel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniel speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.