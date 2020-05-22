See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McCarthy works at Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates
    Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates
3100 Galleria Dr Ste 303, Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 456-5108
    110 Lakeview Dr Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433
(504) 456-5108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Disorders

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 22, 2020
    I loved her! She was super nice and informative. I’m going to need surgery at 32 years old and she eased my mind about what was going to happen and made me feel super comfortable about everything. Her nurse staff was nice. And she seemed very well educated in the colorectal field. I would 100% recommend her to anyone.
    — May 22, 2020
    Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD
    About Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English
    • 1497710370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Parkland Hospital University Tex
    • University Minn
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

