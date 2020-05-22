Overview

Dr. Hildreth McCarthy, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.