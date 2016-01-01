See All Nephrologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Himabindu Yerneni, MD

Nephrology
Overview of Dr. Himabindu Yerneni, MD

Dr. Himabindu Yerneni, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.

Dr. Yerneni works at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yerneni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-5525
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH St. John Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Function Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Rapid Flu Test
Liver Function Test
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Rapid Flu Test

Treatment frequency



Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Himabindu Yerneni, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497063499
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yerneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yerneni works at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Yerneni’s profile.

    Dr. Yerneni has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yerneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yerneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

