Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Trinity Medical Center West.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.
Locations
1805 Sinclair Ave, Steubenville, OH 43953
Directions
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's in Philadelphia
About Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780681825
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Trinity Medical Center West
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Desai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
