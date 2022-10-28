Overview

Dr. Himanshu Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Trinity Medical Center West.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.