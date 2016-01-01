Dr. Chaudhry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hina Chaudhry, MD
Overview
Dr. Hina Chaudhry, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Locations
Pediatric After Hours Care LLC114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 440, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 365-8680
Providence Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine2750 Laurel St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 365-8680
KershawHealth Pulmonology1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions (803) 425-6460
Providence Hospital2435 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hina Chaudhry, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1518259977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhry has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
