Dr. Hina Chaudhry, MD

Pulmonary Disease
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Hina Chaudhry, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.

Dr. Chaudhry works at MUSC Health Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC with other offices in Camden, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Sleep Study and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric After Hours Care LLC
    114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 440, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 365-8680
  2. 2
    Providence Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    2750 Laurel St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 365-8680
  3. 3
    KershawHealth Pulmonology
    1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 425-6460
  4. 4
    Providence Hospital
    2435 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 256-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
  • Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hina Chaudhry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518259977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

