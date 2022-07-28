Dr. Hirut Kassa, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hirut Kassa, DDS
Dr. Hirut Kassa, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Griffith, IN.
Office1515 W Glen Park Ave, Griffith, IN 46319 Directions (219) 922-9007Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had two cavities and that's never a fun thing. Dr. Kassa did the work, she was professional, great bedside manner, and other than the sound of the drill, there was no discomfort at all. This visit was the best dentist appointment I have ever had.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Kassa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassa accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.