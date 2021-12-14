See All Psychiatrists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (32)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD

Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA / Sepulveda Va Greater La Hlthcare Sys

Dr. Korraa works at Hisham Korraa MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korraa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hisham Korraa MD
    3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 470, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 509-9810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon



3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Dec 14, 2021
Dr.Korraa has been the best dr I have ever worked with.
Mackenzie — Dec 14, 2021
Photo: Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD
About Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1225151202
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UCLA / Sepulveda Va Greater La Hlthcare Sys
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hisham Korraa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korraa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Korraa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Korraa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Korraa works at Hisham Korraa MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Korraa’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Korraa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korraa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korraa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korraa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

