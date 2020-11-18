Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD
Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa Cancer Center3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-3950
-
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Axelrod400 Pinellas St Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 447-8100
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater - McMullen Booth3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 216-1141
-
4
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Davenport40107 Highway 27 Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-9705
-
5
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 581-0528
-
6
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Diagnostic Clinic1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 290, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 940-9580
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I love him. I was diagnosed 19 years ago with NHL and was very sick. Went into remission and just recently it has come back. He is a kind, caring and highly educated and always explains things thoroughly. Would recommend him for sure.
About Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD
- Oncology
- English, Hindi
- 1831191246
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Canc Center|H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center|Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.