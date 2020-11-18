See All Oncologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD

Oncology
3.8 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD

Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa in Tampa, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL, Davenport, FL, Sebastian, FL and Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa Cancer Center
    3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 875-3950
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Axelrod
    400 Pinellas St Ste 300, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 447-8100
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater - McMullen Booth
    3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 216-1141
  4. 4
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Davenport
    40107 Highway 27 Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 421-9705
  5. 5
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Sebastian
    8005 83rd Ave Ste 5, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 581-0528
  6. 6
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Largo Diagnostic Clinic
    1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 290, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 940-9580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 18, 2020
    I love him. I was diagnosed 19 years ago with NHL and was very sick. Went into remission and just recently it has come back. He is a kind, caring and highly educated and always explains things thoroughly. Would recommend him for sure.
    Carole Curcio — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Hitesh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1831191246
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • H Lee Moffitt Canc Center|H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    • Kingsbrook Jewish Med Center|Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

