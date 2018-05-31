Overview of Dr. Holly Varner, MD

Dr. Holly Varner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Varner works at UTHealth Houston Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.