Dr. Holly Varner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
UTHealth Neurosciences Movement Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Dr. Varner is the epitome of what I feel a doctor should be. She is an excellent neurologist but she also cares about the whole patient, even concerning issues that are not her specialty. She listens, takes her time, and remembers everything about you from prior visits. I have recommended her to several friends and family members and they all feel the same about her. You may have to wait a little for her, but I don't care because I know she will be spending lots of her time with me.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Varner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varner speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Varner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varner.
