Dr. Hong Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hong Nguyen, DO
Dr. Hong Nguyen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Lancaster44469 10TH ST W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-9411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After over 50 years I found a doctor who finally figured out what was causing my breathing “asthma” problems. All my life I was told that I had asthma. Dr Nguyen tested me and said that I do not have asthma, but he diagnosed me with post nasal drip. He prescribed Singular and ALL of my breathing problems are GONE. I NEVER EVER used to go anywhere without my inhaler. Thanks Dr Nguyen you have changed my life!
About Dr. Hong Nguyen, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Vietnamese
- 1992995997
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods.