Dr. Hong Shi, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Hong Shi, MD

Dr. Hong Shi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Shi works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shi's Office Locations

    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Hong Shi, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1215324348
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hong Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

