Dr. Hong Vo, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hong Vo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.

Dr. Vo works at Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute in Schaumburg, IL with other offices in Normal, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute
    1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 519-4701
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Allied Health Group
    1603 Visa Dr, Normal, IL 61761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 268-9000
    Advanced Pain & Back Institute Inc.
    5425 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 702-1313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2018
    Dr. Vo is attentive and compassionate. She discusses treatment options with me during every visit. I have received multiple treatments with success, avoiding the use of opioids.
    Dee — Mar 29, 2018
    About Dr. Hong Vo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447419940
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Internship
    • University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hong Vo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vo speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

