Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasrebi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Tehran University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yasrebi works at
Locations
-
1
Yasrebi Gastric Bypass Surgery3599 University Blvd S Ste 506, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 644-3297Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yasrebi?
20 years ago Dr Yasrebi did gastric bypass on me. I am so grateful. But mostly grateful that he controlled my pain meds so I did not become an addict! I love him for that too. Thank you Dr Yasrebi. Sincerely, June
About Dr. Hosein Yasrebi, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1992768410
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville Hospital
- St Vincent's Medical Center
- Tehran University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yasrebi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yasrebi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yasrebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasrebi works at
Dr. Yasrebi speaks Persian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yasrebi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasrebi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasrebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasrebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.