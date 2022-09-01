Dr. Hossein Dehghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hossein Dehghani, MD
Dr. Hossein Dehghani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Hossein Dehghani MD Inc, 1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 445, Glendale, CA 91206. Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Tuesday 9:30am - 5:00pm, Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm, Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dehghani is a FANTASTIC doctor and is so sweet and caring! You really couldn't ask for a better doctor! He is the BEST cardiologist around! He is so compassionate and professional and he is highly gifted and skilled at what he does! He healed my heart! He saved my life! When all hope was lost, he really came through and saved me! He also really takes the time to clearly explain the procedures and what is going on in simple terms for patients to understand. He really makes you feel important and valued and not just "another number." He doesn't "rush" and leave you hanging. He sticks around until you understand! He is very patient and humble and understanding and has EXCELLENT bedside manner and a great sense of humor! He always puts you at ease and is such a pleasure to deal with overall! You can tell that he really loves his job and loves his patients and really feels like he is making an impact in people's lives every day. And HE IS! I wish he was my go-to doctor for EVERYTHING!
About Dr. Hossein Dehghani, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Dehghani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehghani has seen patients for Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dehghani speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehghani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehghani.
