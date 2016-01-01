Dr. Housam Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Housam Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Housam Haddad, MD
Dr. Housam Haddad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Independence, OH.
Dr. Haddad works at
Dr. Haddad's Office Locations
-
1
Independence Family Health CenterCrown Center Ii 5001 Rd Fl 1, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 293-6363
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haddad?
About Dr. Housam Haddad, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1497042832
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad works at
Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.