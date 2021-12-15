Dr. Houshang Hakhamimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakhamimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Houshang Hakhamimi, MD
Dr. Houshang Hakhamimi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Genesis Functional Restoration Clinic Inc.191 S Buena Vista St Ste 335, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 561-4733
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Am pleased with Doctor kamran hakimimi and the assistant and am so grateful that we have these quality providers so near to home. Thanks for being there. Doctor was very nice, and it is nice to be treated well since you are the patient in need of help. Caring, smiling and laughing is good atmosphere for patients. I will continue to come. I was very well taken care of. I was truly impressed.
- General Surgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1033271515
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- General Surgery
