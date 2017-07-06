Overview of Dr. Howard Adelson, MD

Dr. Howard Adelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Adelson works at Adelson Eye and Laser Center in Northville, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.