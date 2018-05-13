Dr. Howard Apfel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apfel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Apfel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Apfel, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Apfel works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 205 Robin Road205 Robin Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We brought our 12 year old daughter to Dr. Apfel in 1996, where he quickly diagnosed her with a congenital heart defect. He was very caring and attentive. He quickly arranged for her to have corrective surgery to be done. He carefully explained all of the details of her care, so we could understand them, and what we could do. He made us feel like family, and that we could call on him whenever needed. My daughter is 34 years old, has 4 children, and living healthy life, thanks to Dr Apfel's care.
About Dr. Howard Apfel, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1134102205
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Schneider Childrens Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
