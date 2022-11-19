Dr. Howard Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Berlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Berlin, MD
Dr. Howard Berlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. Berlin works at
Dr. Berlin's Office Locations
-
1
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 903-8890Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantra
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berlin?
He explained everything about my eye condition very clearly
About Dr. Howard Berlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568426856
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- St Barnabas Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Berlin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlin works at
241 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.