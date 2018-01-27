Overview

Dr. Howard Edington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Edington works at Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.