Dr. Howard Edington, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Howard Edington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Edington works at Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allegheny Orthopaedic Associates
    4727 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 235-5830
  2. 2
    They Dysphagia Center
    138 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3117
  3. 3
    Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab
    12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-3117
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2018
    Dr. Howard Edington is a wonderful Surgical Oncologist. His manner and professionalism resounds. He is kind and caring as well as a gentleman. I highly recommend Dr. Edington for anyone requiring his medical services.
    Anthony Fasciani in Gibsonia, PA — Jan 27, 2018
    About Dr. Howard Edington, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568435592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
