Overview

Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.



Dr. Ilivicky works at TMS Wellness Center in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.