Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.
Locations
TMS Wellness Center4132 Keaton Crossing Blvd, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 497-9657Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ilivicky is a very caring man and listens to his patients. I have been with him for over 10 years and he always considers his patient's opinions and gives options and needed information to make informed decisions.
About Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093711152
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ilivicky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilivicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ilivicky has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilivicky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilivicky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilivicky.
