See All Nephrologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD

Nephrology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD

Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Kerpen works at Douglas Mund, M.D. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Gavin, MD
Dr. James Gavin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
4.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Kerpen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas J. Mund, M.D.
    1575 Hillside Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-7210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Flu Shot
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kerpen?

    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Kerpen has been my MD for almost 40 years. I am an RN, and another RN recommended him. We know who the great doctors are and Dr. Kerpen is, hands down, the BEST: kind, smart, thorough, available and knows well which specialists to refer you to when needed. Although I have moved out of the NHP area to Manhattan (where all the best doctors are reputed to be) I continue to see the one I trust most, Dr. Howard Kerpen.
    Kate L. — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kerpen to family and friends

    Dr. Kerpen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kerpen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508892258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerpen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerpen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerpen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerpen works at Douglas Mund, M.D. in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kerpen’s profile.

    Dr. Kerpen has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerpen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerpen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerpen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerpen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerpen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.