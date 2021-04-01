Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerpen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD
Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Douglas J. Mund, M.D.1575 Hillside Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 358-7210
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Dr. Kerpen has been my MD for almost 40 years. I am an RN, and another RN recommended him. We know who the great doctors are and Dr. Kerpen is, hands down, the BEST: kind, smart, thorough, available and knows well which specialists to refer you to when needed. Although I have moved out of the NHP area to Manhattan (where all the best doctors are reputed to be) I continue to see the one I trust most, Dr. Howard Kerpen.
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Li Jewish Med Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Kerpen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerpen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerpen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
