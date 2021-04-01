Overview of Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD

Dr. Howard Kerpen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kerpen works at Douglas Mund, M.D. in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.