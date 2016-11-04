Dr. Howard Schub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Schub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Howard Schub, MD
Dr. Howard Schub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Schub works at
Dr. Schub's Office Locations
-
1
Ascend5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-3535
-
2
Jewish Family & Career Services Inc.4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 677-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schub?
Such a nice man! He really listens to you and your concerns. He took the time to get to know my family. He has a wonderful bedside manner, which is important to me. He was very thorough!
About Dr. Howard Schub, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1386719185
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schub accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schub works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.