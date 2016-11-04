See All Pediatricians in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Howard Schub, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Schub, MD

Dr. Howard Schub, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.

Dr. Schub works at Ascend in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascend
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-3535
  2. 2
    Jewish Family & Career Services Inc.
    4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 677-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wada Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 04, 2016
    Such a nice man! He really listens to you and your concerns. He took the time to get to know my family. He has a wonderful bedside manner, which is important to me. He was very thorough!
    Nov 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Howard Schub, MD
    About Dr. Howard Schub, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386719185
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Schub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.