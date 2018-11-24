See All Pediatricians in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Howard Silversmith, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Howard Silversmith, MD

Dr. Howard Silversmith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Silversmith works at Ocean State Pediatrics in East Greenwich, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silversmith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Greenwich Office
    1672 S County Trl Ste 201, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-7881

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2018
    The absolute best. We are truly blessed someone recommended Dr. Silversmith to us when I was pregnant with my daughter years ago. He is great with the kids and parents alike. Very common sense approach which is reassuring to new parents.
    Nancy Kraise in Warwick, RI — Nov 24, 2018
    About Dr. Howard Silversmith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730146614
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Silversmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silversmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silversmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silversmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silversmith works at Ocean State Pediatrics in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Silversmith’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Silversmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silversmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silversmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silversmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

