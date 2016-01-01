Dr. Howard Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Singer, MD
Dr. Howard Singer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
-
1
South Barrington Pediatrics33 W Higgins Rd Ste 1000, South Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 783-0030
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singer?
About Dr. Howard Singer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1033211826
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.