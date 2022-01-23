Overview

Dr. Howard Sussman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Sussman works at Stony Brook Family Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.