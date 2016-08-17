Dr. Hrair Garabedian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garabedian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hrair Garabedian, MD
Dr. Hrair Garabedian, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Northwest Center for Congenital Heart Disease101 W 8th Ave Ste 4300, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 747-6707
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
I was one if his older patients, but he saved my life and my daughter's while I was pregnant. He was the only one who would do anything for us. The doctor who made my heart valve wouldn't touch us, but Dr Garabedian stepped in and said he would take the responsibility if anything went wrong. My daughter and I made it throughbut it was rough. I can never say thank you enough to a great doctor who had a heart of his own. You will always be in my prayers.
About Dr. Hrair Garabedian, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
