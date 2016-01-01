Dr. Ding has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hua Ding, MD
Dr. Hua Ding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI.
Hua Ding Physician Pllc13620 38th Ave Ste 6D, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-8998
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI
Dr. Ding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ding speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.
