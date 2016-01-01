See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Hua Ding, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hua Ding, MD

Dr. Hua Ding, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI.

Dr. Ding works at Hua Ding Physician Pllc in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ding's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hua Ding Physician Pllc
    13620 38th Ave Ste 6D, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-8998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Hua Ding, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669545166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ding has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ding works at Hua Ding Physician Pllc in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ding’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

