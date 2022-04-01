Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
Overview of Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital, Santa Rosa Medical Center and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Dr. McDaniel's Office Locations
-
1
Coastal Vascular & Interventional5149 N 9th Ave Ste 120, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 479-1805
-
2
Sacred Heart on the Emerald Coast7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 434-7331
-
3
Coastal Vascular & Inventional Center1851 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 912-8843
-
4
Navarre8880 Navarre Pkwy Ste 101, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 434-7331
-
5
Dress Cosmetic Surgery P.A.11 Racetrack Rd NE Ste E4, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 200-4575
-
6
Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center2301 N 9th Ave Ste 100, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 912-8249Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDaniel not only is a highly skilled and brilliant surgeon, he is able to explain what the procedures are and how to proceed with aftercare. I appreciate his skill very much.
About Dr. Huey McDaniel, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710905807
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Indiana University Med Center
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
