Overview

Dr. Hughan Frederick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Frederick works at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.