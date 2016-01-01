Overview of Dr. Hugo Jauregui, MD

Dr. Hugo Jauregui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Mayor de San Andres and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Jauregui works at Hawthorn Medical Associates in Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.