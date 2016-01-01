Dr. Hugo Jauregui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jauregui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugo Jauregui, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugo Jauregui, MD
Dr. Hugo Jauregui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Mayor de San Andres and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Jauregui's Office Locations
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Borden Medical534 Prospect St, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hugo Jauregui, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1124084611
Education & Certifications
- Berkshire Med Ctr/U Mass
- U Mayor de San Andres
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jauregui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jauregui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jauregui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jauregui speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jauregui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jauregui.
