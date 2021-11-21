Dr. Hui-Wen Dai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hui-Wen Dai, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hui-Wen Dai, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific|Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Dai works at
Fallbrook Office1035 S Main Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I miss not being to see and talk with her like before. She is a caring person who listens to you. I highly recommend her w/o ANY reservations.
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1609053701
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific|Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Family Practice and Integrative Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Dai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dai works at
Dr. Dai speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.