Overview

Dr. Hui-Wen Dai, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fallbrook, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific|Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Dai works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.