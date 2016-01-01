See All Family Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Humberto Saenz Chavez, MD

Family Medicine
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Humberto Saenz Chavez, MD

Dr. Humberto Saenz Chavez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Saenz Chavez works at Salud Y Vida in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saenz Chavez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salud Y Vida P.A.
    6974 Gateway Blvd E Ste F, El Paso, TX 79915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-2704
  2. 2
    Montana
    3329 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-2704
  3. 3
    Mesa Clinic
    400 Shadow Mountain Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-2704
  4. 4
    8030 N Loop Dr Bldg C, El Paso, TX 79915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-2704

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Humberto Saenz Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164873188
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF CHIHUAHUA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saenz Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saenz Chavez works at Salud Y Vida in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saenz Chavez’s profile.

    Dr. Saenz Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saenz Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saenz Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saenz Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

