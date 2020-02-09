Dr. Dangvu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huong Dangvu, MD
Overview of Dr. Huong Dangvu, MD
Dr. Huong Dangvu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Dangvu's Office Locations
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dangvu?
She always listens to me and works out a plan of action for me. She really seems to care about what is going on with me!
About Dr. Huong Dangvu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1861423261
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dangvu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dangvu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dangvu works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dangvu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dangvu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dangvu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dangvu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.