Dr. Hushen Lalani, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hushen Lalani, MD

Dr. Hushen Lalani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lalani's Office Locations

    1096 West Ave SW Ste B, Conyers, GA 30012 (770) 761-0492

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Viral Enteritis
Swine Flu
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Swine Flu
Enteritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Enteritis
Swine Flu
Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Cholesterol Screening
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Screening
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Hushen Lalani, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1386670271
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

