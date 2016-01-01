Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huy Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Huy Ho, MD
Dr. Huy Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
H Squared Health12903 LONGBOAT WAY, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (760) 696-7023
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Huy Ho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1750370458
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
