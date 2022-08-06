See All Otolaryngologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Hwa Son, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (17)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hwa Son, MD

Dr. Hwa Son, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Son works at Doctors College in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Greenwich, CT and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Son's Office Locations

    Doctors College
    73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 848-8070
    Greenwich Hospital
    5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 863-3408
    1st Advantage Dental
    210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 722-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr. Hwa Son was informative with my care. She was detailed about her findings and informative on medication options. Dr. Son was also personal with her experiences. This shared information was transparent. I felt comfortable and not stress. Dr. Son was also gentle with my ear care.
    Makeba — Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. Hwa Son, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

