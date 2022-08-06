Overview of Dr. Hwa Son, MD

Dr. Hwa Son, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Son works at Doctors College in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Greenwich, CT and West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.