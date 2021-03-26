Overview of Dr. Hwaok Kim, MD

Dr. Hwaok Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at HWAOK KIM, MD PLLC in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.