Overview

Dr. Hye Heo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Heo works at NYU Langone Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.