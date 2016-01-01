Dr. Hye Heo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hye Heo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hye Heo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 110, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3020
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Clinical Pathology
Dr. Heo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heo has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Preeclampsia and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Heo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heo.
