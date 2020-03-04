Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim-Soh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD
Overview of Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD
Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Lim-Soh works at
Dr. Lim-Soh's Office Locations
Timothy F Gabryel MD PC290 CENTER RD, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 674-2393
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lim-Soh is an excellent ophthalmologist and surgeon. She can be abrupt. But she is a caring doctor, often asking about your other health issues. Also, she often runs behind schedule. I am retired, so it doesn't matter to me.
About Dr. Hyun Lim-Soh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336110048
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim-Soh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim-Soh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim-Soh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim-Soh has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim-Soh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim-Soh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim-Soh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim-Soh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim-Soh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.