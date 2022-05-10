See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD

Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their residency with Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Nack works at Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nack's Office Locations

    Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery
    609 Harper Ave, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Delta Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1073966545
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nack works at Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nack’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

