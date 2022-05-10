Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD
Overview of Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD
Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their residency with Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Nack's Office Locations
Innovative Implant and Oral Surgery609 Harper Ave, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Delta Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is professional gentle with his touch and very fast
About Dr. Bryan Nack, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1073966545
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nack accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nack.
