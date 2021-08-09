Dr. I-Cheng Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. I-Cheng Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. I-Cheng Ho, MD
Dr. I-Cheng Ho, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Brigham & Women's Hospital60 Fenwood Rd Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5325
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dermatology Specialty Clinic20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 718-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho has a vast knowledge in his field. He answers calls or emails in an incredibly timely fashion and answers all questions at the appointments. Knowing Dr. Ho is on your team makes one’s disease a lot more bearable. Dr. Ho keeps up to date with recommendations and information pertaining to the patient’s health. Going through a disease is hard enough where a patient can feel quite alone, but Dr. Ho is a Godsend with his hard work and dedication to the patients. No question is irrelevant, and he consistently attends to the patient’s health plan and works hard with the patient on treatment. The patient is regarded very much a part of the team.
About Dr. I-Cheng Ho, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Chinese
- 1346292133
Frequently Asked Questions
