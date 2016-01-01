Dr. Lentnek accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ian Lentnek, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Lentnek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY.
Dr. Lentnek works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Institute for Human Development20 Hospital Oval W, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-3041
-
2
Barry J Weinberg MD210 E 86th St Rm 603, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 897-3757
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lentnek?
About Dr. Ian Lentnek, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104093780
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lentnek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lentnek works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentnek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentnek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lentnek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lentnek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.