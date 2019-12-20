Overview of Dr. Ian Rabinowitz, MD

Dr. Ian Rabinowitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Silver City, NM. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rabinowitz works at Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.